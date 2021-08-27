Golden Heart Project hosting Golf Tournament

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, local golfers are invited to tee-off for childhood cancer awareness.

The Golden Heart Project will be hosting its second annual Golf Tournament this Saturday at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Registration gets underway at 8 a.m. and it will start at 9 a.m.

There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place and the proceeds will go to two local fighters.

The organization is asking the community to remind warriors that they are not alone in their fight.

For more information you can contact organizers at 956-701-7911.

