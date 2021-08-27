Advertisement

High school pays tribute to fallen Laredo marine

Lyndon B. Johnson High School(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local school payed tribute to a deceased Laredo marine that is one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport.

Twenty-year old David Lee Espinoza’s alma mater, Lyndon B. Johnson held a moment of silence to remember him.

David Lee graduated from the high school in 2019. The district says he was part of the district’s migrant program.

A moment of silence was observed and Taps was played throughout the school Friday morning in memory of David.

The district says they were notified on Friday of the news.

“First and foremost, our condolences to his family,” said Gloria Rendon. “This young man was a hero, not only in our community but as a marine representing the United States. Our hearts go out to him.”

“Our deepest condolences to the family who lost his life to protect our country to serve, that’s very admirable,” said Mayor Pete Saenz.

Others who knew David and classmates who went to school with him have called the KGNS newsroom, saying they send their condolences to his family.

