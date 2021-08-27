Advertisement

Hot and humid rain

Friday morning forecast
Friday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are winding down to the last remaining days of August, but the heat isn’t going anywhere!

On Friday, we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 98 degrees along with a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will be very slim and short lived but they could make a comeback next week.

On Saturday and Sunday expect nothing but upper 90s near the triple digits.

And things will only get hotter, we are expecting a high of 101 on Monday and 102 on Tuesday.

As for the first day of September which is Wednesday, we will be in the hundreds and see a slight chance of rain.

What else can we say but let’s just pray for an early cold front this September.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health authority to make important announcement
Local health authority announces school quarantines
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
John B. Alexander High School
Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school
School
School districts respond to school quarantine announcement
37-year-old Frank Rodriguez
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman at Springfield apartments

Latest News

Thursday morning weather
Thursday morning weather
Yolanda
Dear winter, come back already!
Dear winter, come back already!
Dear winter, come back already!
Where are you winter?
Dear winter, come back already!