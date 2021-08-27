Hot and humid rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are winding down to the last remaining days of August, but the heat isn’t going anywhere!

On Friday, we will start out in the upper 70s and see a high of 98 degrees along with a 30 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will be very slim and short lived but they could make a comeback next week.

On Saturday and Sunday expect nothing but upper 90s near the triple digits.

And things will only get hotter, we are expecting a high of 101 on Monday and 102 on Tuesday.

As for the first day of September which is Wednesday, we will be in the hundreds and see a slight chance of rain.

What else can we say but let’s just pray for an early cold front this September.

