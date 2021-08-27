List of schools to receive quarantine notices released

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Laredo’s health authority, 25 schools in Laredo will be receiving quarantine notices,

Although still not officially out, Doctor Victor Trevino says it is important for people to know what’s happening.

So far, there are a reported 295 COVID-19 infections at local schools among both staff and students.

Doctor Trevino says despite everything being done by campuses, the virus seems to outpacing their efforts, especially the Delta variant.

He also notes the lack of a pediatric intensive care unit here locally.

Doctor Trevino explained further in an interview with our jerry garza... Last night... On kgns news at ten.

“Is 295 an alarming number?” asked Jerry Garza.

“Yes, it is, because in May the pediatric cases only presented about 20% of the total community. Now they represent 34.9, and the numbers trending up so this is not including employees. This is only children. This is very concerning because if the numbers continue trending up, we have to prepare for it.”

Doctor Trevino released the following statement on Friday, including a list of 17 schools that will be quarantined:

“Notice of Quarantine orders have been given to the following schools because we have reasonable cause to believe that the properties listed may be infected or contaminated with a communicable disease. I also believe that the 10 day quarantine period is necessary for a medical examination or technical analysis of samples taken from the property to determine the extent of the infection or determination.”

LISD

Martin High School

Lamar High School

Farías Elementary School

UISD

Col. Santos elementary

Garcia elementary

Nye elementary

Prada elementary

Trautmann elementary

Veterans Memorial

Los obispos middle

United south middle

Alexander high school

LBJ high school main campus

United high school main campus

United high 9th grade campus

United south high main campus

United South 9th grade campus

