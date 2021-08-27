Mayor addresses third COVID wave

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the alarming rate of cases, this has prompted Mayor Pete Saenz to reflect on Laredo’s healthcare needs during this third wave.

In a statement he said in part:

“We all know the current COVID-19 health risks and treatment limitation in Laredo are dire.”

He adds that there is no pediatric ICU unit, no state medical staff is coming to Laredo in the next two to three weeks, and that the daily hospital overflows are just one of the several challenges.

The city says they are also asking the courts to allow the city to require city employees to be vaccinated.

He goes on to say that the city’s objective is not to infringe on individual liberties directly or unreasonably.

