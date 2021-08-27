Officials speak out on fallen Laredo Marine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The death of Laredo Marine has many officials on all sides of the spectrum speaking out about his tragic death.

Congressman Cuellar released a statement regarding the death of David Lee Espinoza, a Marine killed in the twin explosions at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Cuellar says, Mr. Espinoza embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service. I mourn him and all the fallen heroes in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to the Espinoza family in this extremely difficult time. The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”

Espinoza was a 2019 graduate of LBJ High School in Laredo. He is survived by his brother, mother, Elizabeth Holguin, and stepfather.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that all flags to be lowered at half-staff to honor Espinoza.

Abbott made the statement via Twitter, saying that these heroes should never be forgotten.

