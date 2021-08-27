Pediatric hospitalizations at an all time high in Dallas

DALLAS, TX. (KGNS) - When it comes to children in north Texas, pediatric hospitalizations for the coronavirus have now surpassed winter peak numbers.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, there are no staffed pediatric ICU beds left.

According to the DFW hospital council, there are currently 76 pediatric patients.

For the last several days, Cook Children’s Urgent Care facilities have seen around a thousand patients a day, up from the normal 600 for both COVID-19 as well as other issues.

Cases continue increasing in schools and while there is no vaccine available for anyone under the age of 12, Pfizer is now seeking FDA approval for a booster shot of its vaccine for teenagers 16 and older.

