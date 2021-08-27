Rotary Club hosting run at North Central Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This weekend local runners will be pounding the pavement for the 13th annual Rotarun.

The event is one of the city’s popular races that offers 5K AND 10K running options as well as a one-mile walk.

Proceeds from the run will help the next generation rotary CLUB OPERATE various service events and projects led by the club such as donations to the Laredo Regional Food bank, building playgrounds at local parks and awarding thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

Organizers say they will be following CDC guidelines and they encourage participants to wear a mask.

The run will take place this Saturday, August 28 at 7 a.m. at North Central Park.

For more information you go to www.myrotarun.com.

