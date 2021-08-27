School districts respond to school quarantine announcement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District issued a statement on Thursday evening regarding the news that 25 schools in Laredo will be receiving quarantine notices.

They say they have continuously worked with the health authority on keeping students and employees safe.

They also say all reasonable quarantine orders will be studied to ensure that they meet the needs of the district and the students it is obligated to ensure the health and well being of.

KGNS also reached out the Laredo Independent School District earlier, and they say as of Thursday evening, the district had not been notified of a quarantine order issued out by the local health authority against any of their schools.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.