Texas woman sues Starbucks after being burnt by coffee

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Starbucks is in hot water after a Texas woman alleges she was burned by one of their coffees.

Mary Simms is suing the coffee giant because she says she was burned from a coffee that wasn’t even hers.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on April 14th.

She went through a drive-through in a suburb of Houston and was told by an employee she was handed the wrong order.

When she stopped to hand the coffee back, she alleges the lid came off and spilled on her lap.

Simms says she got first and second degree burns from the accident.

The lawsuit says Simms is seeking less than $75,000 for negligence.

A corporate manager says they are aware of the lawsuit and are investigating.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has been sued.

Back in 2017 a Florida woman won $100,000 after she was severely burned when her lid popped off of her coffee.

