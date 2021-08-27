Advertisement

Tony Hawk to sell blood infused skateboards

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tony Hawk is literally putting his own blood, sweat and tears into his craft.

The legendary skater is putting his blood into his skateboards.

The Hawk donated his blood as part of a collaboration with the water company, liquid death.

The company produced 100 skateboards with the icon’s blood infused in its paint.

Each board costs $500 and they have already sold out.

Buyers will receive a certificate of authenticity with the screen-printed boards.

Proceeds from the Tony Hawk boards are going directly to two nonprofit organizations.

