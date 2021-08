LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you received your first dose of the COVID vaccine on August 9th at United Middle School, officials are asking you to go by the campus today until 7 p.m. for your second dose.

If you would like your first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you are asked to stop by the campus, as well.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.