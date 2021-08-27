Advertisement

Laredoan amongst 13 U.S Service members killed in Kabul attack

David Lee Espinoza, 20
David Lee Espinoza, 20(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Marine is one of the 13 U.S Service members killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

According to the New York Times, the reported death toll has risen to at least 170 people with as many as 200 wounded.

One of the victims in the attack was U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, 20.

Espinoza was born in Laredo, and attended high school at LBJ; however, he lived in Rio Bravo his entire life.

The Laredo Police Department is one of the many entities that is paying respect to our fallen Marine.

Outside the police department headquarters, they have lowered the flag to half staff in honor of David Lee Espinoza.

The department posted a statement on the Facebook page saying, “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family of United States Fallen Marine, David L. Espinoza, as well as to his friends and fellow Marines. Semper Fi. Thank you for your service.”

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, our Max Fernandez speaks with his family about his passing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health authority to make important announcement
Local health authority announces school quarantines
School
School districts respond to school quarantine announcement
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
John B. Alexander High School
Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school
37-year-old Frank Rodriguez
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman at Springfield apartments

Latest News

Dallas area hospital has no pediatric beds
Pediatric hospitalizations at an all time high in Dallas
Woman injured in milk crate challenge
Texas doctor warns social media users about milk crate challenge
Woman injured in milk crate challenge
Texas doctor warns social media users about milk crate challenge
Woman sues starbucks store
Texas woman sues Starbucks after being burnt by coffee