Laredoan amongst 13 U.S Service members killed in Kabul attack

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Marine is one of the 13 U.S Service members killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

According to the New York Times, the reported death toll has risen to at least 170 people with as many as 200 wounded.

One of the victims in the attack was U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza, 20.

Espinoza was born in Laredo, and attended high school at LBJ; however, he lived in Rio Bravo his entire life.

The Laredo Police Department is one of the many entities that is paying respect to our fallen Marine.

Outside the police department headquarters, they have lowered the flag to half staff in honor of David Lee Espinoza.

The department posted a statement on the Facebook page saying, “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family of United States Fallen Marine, David L. Espinoza, as well as to his friends and fellow Marines. Semper Fi. Thank you for your service.”

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, our Max Fernandez speaks with his family about his passing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.