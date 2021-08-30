Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man with gang ties during a human smuggling attempt.
The arrest happened after agents at the south station apprehended a group of four undocumented immigrants near Rio Bravo.
Records revealed that 42-year-old Joel Rios-Herrera was a Honduran National who was a member of the MS-13 Gang
It was also determined that he had a history of prior criminal convictions.
Rios-Herrera was taken into custody of U.S. Marshals Service.
