Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a man with gang ties during a human smuggling attempt.

The arrest happened after agents at the south station apprehended a group of four undocumented immigrants near Rio Bravo.

Records revealed that 42-year-old Joel Rios-Herrera was a Honduran National who was a member of the MS-13 Gang

It was also determined that he had a history of prior criminal convictions.

Rios-Herrera was taken into custody of U.S. Marshals Service.

