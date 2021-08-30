Agents render aid to lost Mexican National

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents at the Zapata station along with DPS Troopers rescued an individual who was lost and in distress.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 25 when agents responded to a call regarding several lost people near Dolores Creek.

One of the individuals had fainted due to the sweltering hot conditions.

Emergency Medical Technicians got to the scene and immediately rendered aid until crews from the Zapata County Fire Department arrived and transported the Mexican National to the hospital.

