Advertisement

Agents render aid to lost Mexican National

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents at the Zapata station along with DPS Troopers rescued an individual who was lost and in distress.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 25 when agents responded to a call regarding several lost people near Dolores Creek.

One of the individuals had fainted due to the sweltering hot conditions.

Emergency Medical Technicians got to the scene and immediately rendered aid until crews from the Zapata County Fire Department arrived and transported the Mexican National to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
David Lee Gonzalez was among the U.S. Service members who died during the Kabul attacks
Espinoza family remembers hero lost in Afghanistan
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
David Lee Espinoza, 20
Laredoan amongst 13 U.S Service members killed in Kabul attack

Latest News

Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars worth of meth
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Joel Rios-Herrera
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Agents rescue undocumented immigrant
Agents render aid to lost Mexican National
Police searching for homicide suspects
Police searching for two men tied to city’s eighth homicide