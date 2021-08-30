Advertisement

Border Patrol canine retires

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Border Patrol’s top dog is retiring from the agency.

Border Patrol’s K-9 Agent Blus started his duties on June 21st of 2016 at the training center in El Paso and was trained to sniff out narcotics and concealed humans.

Blus was teamed up with agents at the Hebbronville Station since August of 2016.

During his time with Border Patrol, Blus has seized roughly $790,000 in contraband and helped rescue 61 people.

