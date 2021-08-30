Advertisement

Border Patrol prepared to help with Ida assistance

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Sources are on standby to help with Hurricane Ida efforts in Louisiana.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol has equipment and personnel on standby to assist the gulf coast region in response to Hurricane Ida if needed.

From Katrina to Harvey, and a wide range of other storms, the agency says Border Patrol agents always answered the call to help.

The agency says they do not have specifics at the moment but will get back to us as soon as they get the information on how they will assist.

