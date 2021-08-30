Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Authority is speaking out about the quarantine order that he suggested for several Laredo school campuses.

According to reports, there were 344 pediatric cases of COVID-19 back in May, then it went up to 421 in June, then skyrocketing up to more than 3,000 in this month alone.

It was this trend that prompted Doctor Trevino to issue the quarantine notices.

Dr. Trevino says, “We have to understand that a third of the cases are pediatric cases, and knowing this, the numbers should be more than what is counted, so 30 to 35 percent are pediatric cases that represents 900 to 1,000 so where are these cases tabulated at school?

The health authority goes on to say that with the suspicion and knowledge that there is infection in the schools, they have to order the quarantine to do an infection investigation.

Doctor Trevino also suggests that the medical community in the State of Texas feels there may be a surge in pediatric cases of COVID-19 this week.

