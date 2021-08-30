Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over 20 million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo bridge earlier this month.

The incident happened on August 18 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor to secondary inspection.

The driver was hauling a shipment of steel coil from Mexico during the time of the inspection.

After a canine and non-intrusive scan, agents found 30 packages containing 1,030 pounds of meth.

The drugs and the flatbed were seized and turned over to Homeland Security.

