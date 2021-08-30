Advertisement

Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars worth of meth

Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over 20 million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over 20 million dollars’ worth of drugs at a Laredo bridge earlier this month.

The incident happened on August 18 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a tractor to secondary inspection.

The driver was hauling a shipment of steel coil from Mexico during the time of the inspection.

After a canine and non-intrusive scan, agents found 30 packages containing 1,030 pounds of meth.

The drugs and the flatbed were seized and turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
David Lee Gonzalez was among the U.S. Service members who died during the Kabul attacks
Espinoza family remembers hero lost in Afghanistan
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
David Lee Espinoza, 20
Laredoan amongst 13 U.S Service members killed in Kabul attack

Latest News

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Joel Rios-Herrera
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
Agents rescue undocumented immigrant
Agents render aid to lost Mexican National
Police searching for homicide suspects
Police searching for two men tied to city’s eighth homicide