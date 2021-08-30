Laredo International Airport offering COVID vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The local airport is still offering coronavirus vaccines to the community.

So far over, 1,470 vaccines have been given in one month at that location.

The airport continues to offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines free of charge.

They are open Monday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

You can call the airport at (956) 795-2000 for more information.

