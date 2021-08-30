Advertisement

Last remaining days of August

Last days of the summer
Last days of the summer(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although September is just a couple of days away, we are still going to be seeing that summer heat stretch on for a little while longer.

On Monday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 103 degrees by the afternoon.

These hot and humid conditions will continue to linger into Wednesday.

We are expecting a high of 104 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will linger throughout the week and into the weekend.

On Thursday we are expecting a high of 102 and 100 on Friday.

By the weekend we’ll drop to the upper 90s but not by much.

Nevertheless, don’t expect to turn off those AC’s anytime soon.

The summer weather is going to stay possibly for another month.

