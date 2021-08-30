Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of car burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a recent car burglary.

Surveillance video captured the possible person of interest wearing a white cap, light blue polo and a black mask.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department app.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
David Lee Gonzalez was among the U.S. Service members who died during the Kabul attacks
Espinoza family remembers hero lost in Afghanistan
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
David Lee Espinoza, 20
Laredoan amongst 13 U.S Service members killed in Kabul attack

Latest News

Rio Bravo remembers local hero
Rio Bravo gathers to celebrate life of local hero
Border Patrol canine retires
Border Patrol canine retires
Federal canine agent Blus
Border Patrol canine retires
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
LISD & UISD School Quarantine Meeting