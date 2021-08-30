Police searching for man accused of car burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a recent car burglary.

Surveillance video captured the possible person of interest wearing a white cap, light blue polo and a black mask.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

You can also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department app.

