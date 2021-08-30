Advertisement

Police searching for two men tied to city’s eighth homicide

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a couple of men believed to be tied to the eighth murder of the year.

Laredo Police say Jael Elian Madrigal Mendez and a man police are trying to identify are connected to the case.

The incident happened on August 10 when police were called out to a home at the 9000 block of Cornell Drive.

Officers found 51-year-old Sylvia Adriana Medrano Gonzalez at the home with several gunshot wounds to her body.

If you have any information on either of the men’s whereabouts or the man’s identity or you asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

