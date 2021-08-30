Advertisement

Rio Bravo gathers to celebrate life of local hero

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Family and friends held a candlelight vigil in Rio Bravo Saturday evening to honor local hero Marine David Lee Espinoza.

The 20-year-old served in the U.S. Marines for more than two years, enlisting right after graduating from LBJ High School in 2019.

He was stationed in Jordon, then transferred to Kabul and killed just one week later.

His mother says her son died doing what he always wanted to do, serve his country.

Friends, family, neighbors, and supporters gathered in Rio Bravo and took part in a motorcade in his honor.

Elizabeth Holguin says, “I’m proud of him because of what he did. As mother, it’s hard, but he did serve. He did do what he wanted.”

The family says receiving the news of their son’s death at 2:30 in the morning is something they hope no other parent has to go through.

