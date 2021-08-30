Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of assault

18-year-old Rene Daniel Guerrero
18-year-old Rene Daniel Guerrero(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Rene Daniel Guerrero.

He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 100 block of Tours Lane.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

