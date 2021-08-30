Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Rene Daniel Guerrero.

He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 100 block of Tours Lane.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of $1,000.

