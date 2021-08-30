Student injured at United South High School

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student at United South High School is injured in a fall.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 4001 block of Los Presidents at around 7:45 a.m. after a young woman had fallen.

The specific details on the nature of the fall have not been released to the media at this time; however, she was taken to Doctors Hospital and treated for an injury to her forehead.

The school district says this is NOT COVID-19 related.

