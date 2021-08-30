Advertisement

Student injured at United South High School

File photo: United South High School
File photo: United South High School(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student at United South High School is injured in a fall.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 4001 block of Los Presidents at around 7:45 a.m. after a young woman had fallen.

The specific details on the nature of the fall have not been released to the media at this time; however, she was taken to Doctors Hospital and treated for an injury to her forehead.

The school district says this is NOT COVID-19 related.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
List of schools to receive quarantine notices released
David Lee Gonzalez was among the U.S. Service members who died during the Kabul attacks
Espinoza family remembers hero lost in Afghanistan
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
David Lee Espinoza, 20
Laredoan amongst 13 U.S Service members killed in Kabul attack

Latest News

Trailer rolls over after crashing into guardrail
Tractor trailer rolls over near Tiendas Road and Highway 255
Laredo pageant contestants set to compete at state
Laredo pageant contestants ready to compete at state level
Laredo pageant contestants set to compete at state
Laredo Pageant Contestants
18-year-old Rene Daniel Guerrero
Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of assault