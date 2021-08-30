Tractor trailer rolls over near Tiendas Road and Highway 255

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rolls over after crashing into a guardrail in northwest Webb County.

The accident happened at around 5 a.m. near State Highway 255 just west of Tiendas Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver might have been fatigued and traveling at an unsafe speed.

Traffic had to be rerouted to FM 3338 during the time of the accident.

