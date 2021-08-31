Advertisement

Add Twix seasoning to almost everything

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It really makes no difference which Twix bar you grab if you’re going to make your entire plate taste like the candy bar.

That’s what the dueling chocolate bar’s makers are going for its new concoction --Twix Shakes Seasoning Blend!

The idea is you can sprinkle this stuff on anything and it will add the cookie, caramel, and milk chocolate taste of the famous twin candy sticks.

B&G foods appear to be suggesting it should be added to desserts -- but the sky’s the limit to what you can shake the seasoning on top of.

Still, you should use some discretion.

Twix coffee? Probably okay. Twix chicken? Not so much.

The new seasoning blend is debuting Wednesday at Sam’s Club.

From there, it is slated to hit other grocers in the coming months, assuming it doesn’t sit on shelves.

