Agents find drugs inside luggage on commercial bus
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 20 pounds of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol agents.
The drug bust happened at the I-35 checkpoint when agents were inspecting a passenger bus and a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.
When agents searched the bus, they found 20 pounds of marijuana inside a suitcase.
The drugs were valued at just over $16,000.
The marijuana was turned over to the DEA.
