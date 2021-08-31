Advertisement

Agents find drugs inside luggage on commercial bus

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Roughly 20 pounds of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol agents.

The drug bust happened at the I-35 checkpoint when agents were inspecting a passenger bus and a canine alerted to the presence of narcotics.

When agents searched the bus, they found 20 pounds of marijuana inside a suitcase.

The drugs were valued at just over $16,000.

The marijuana was turned over to the DEA.

