Agents find undocumented immigrants on board railcar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents are continuing to see more people trying to sneak on trains as a means of entering the U.S.

Over a dozen undocumented people are found on board a train car.

On Sunday morning agents in Hebbronville were inspecting an eastbound train and found 18 undocumented people hiding in one of the railcars.

All of the individuals were medically cleared and returned to their home country.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.