Advertisement

Amazon adds buy now, pay later option

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amazon is teaming up with payments provider Affirm, to offer shoppers a buy-now, pay-later option that doesn’t involve a credit card.

Affirm’s flexible payment system will be available soon on Amazon’s website.

Customers will be able to split the cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments and are told the total cost of the transaction upfront.

Affirm says there are no late fees.

Installment plans are popular with retailers because they encourage customers to spend more money.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order
Car fleas scene of multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident reported on IH-35

Latest News

Gas prices might be rising
Gas prices could be rising
A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
DOD recognizes last American soldier to leave Afghanistan
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say
House in Mexico collapses into river
House in Mexico collapses into river during storm