Amazon adds buy now, pay later option

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amazon is teaming up with payments provider Affirm, to offer shoppers a buy-now, pay-later option that doesn’t involve a credit card.

Affirm’s flexible payment system will be available soon on Amazon’s website.

Customers will be able to split the cost of purchases of $50 or more into monthly payments and are told the total cost of the transaction upfront.

Affirm says there are no late fees.

Installment plans are popular with retailers because they encourage customers to spend more money.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.