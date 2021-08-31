Advertisement

Multi-vehicle accident reported on IH-35

Car fleas scene of multi-vehicle accident
Car fleas scene of multi-vehicle accident(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An multi-vehicle accident is reported on IH-35 on Monday evening.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to IH-35 south bound exit 4 to find a single vehicle that was involved in the accident.

According to witnesses, the other vehicle involved in the accident had left the scene.

Paramedics assisted a female in her 20′s at the scene but she refused treatment.

Please avoid the area and drive with caution.

