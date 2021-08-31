City to proclaim overdose awareness Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the U.S. within the span of 12 months last year, that’s according to the CDC.

In an effort to put a stop to the trend, the city is hoping to tackle this issue on a local level.

On Tuesday, the city and Mayor Pete Saenz will proclaim August 31st as Overdose Awareness Day.

In partnership with organizations such as Myke’s purpose, SCAN and Pillar, the city will raise awareness on overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug related deaths and promote all of the local resources available to those in need of help.

On this day, the community is encouraged to wear a purple clothing or a ribbon in memory of a family or member who passed away due to drug overdose.

The proclamation ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at City Hall Chambers.

