Counting down the hours to September

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The summer may not be out of reach just yet, but the month of September is less than 24 hours away.

Looks like we are going to end August with triple digits which will stretch on into September.

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 80s and see a high of 102 degrees.

Not much is going to change until Thursday which is when we will expect a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will carry on into Friday, but they’ll be short-lived.

As we get ready for Labor Day weekend, it’s going to be a hot one to take part in outdoor activities.

Maybe go to the beach or water park for one last summer outing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.