Advertisement

Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A cyclist is found injured on a north Laredo bike trail.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the intersection of Lapis and Larvatto Loop at around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Paramedics arrived and were able to locate the cyclist who was a man in his 20s.

He was carried from the trail to the ambulance and was transported to LMC in stable condition.

No word on the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Car fleas scene of multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident reported on IH-35

Latest News

Laredo Police to hold physical exam
Potential police cadets to take physical exam
Pillar organization to receive funding
Pillar to receive millions in federal funds
Agents find undocumented immigrants on board railcar
Agents find undocumented immigrants on board railcar
Illegal border crossings caught on camera
Over a dozen undocumented immigrants apprehended