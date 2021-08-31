Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A cyclist is found injured on a north Laredo bike trail.

Laredo Fire crews were called out to the intersection of Lapis and Larvatto Loop at around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Paramedics arrived and were able to locate the cyclist who was a man in his 20s.

He was carried from the trail to the ambulance and was transported to LMC in stable condition.

No word on the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.