Family still searching for answers after death of doctor(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police need your help in solving a 14-year-old cold case.

Dr. Marissa Keene would have turned 55 this past Saturday.

The doctor’s body was found inside the swimming pool at her home in Del Mar C back in June of 2007.

Laredo police say the investigation has gone through several stages, none that have come up with definite answers.

However, they say signs point to one conclusion.

“The case has been, since that first initial onset, was followed-up as you would a homicide,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “That’s what happens anytime you have a death investigation because you want to make sure that you don’t miss anything and treat it as something else, like an accidental death or something else, but in this case there are certain things that do point towards the direction of a homicide.”

You can call the police department and remain anonymous.

The Keene family has also set up a website where you can submit a tip at www.JusticeForMarissa.Com.

A $25,000 reward is being offered as well.

