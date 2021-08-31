Federal agents seize several packages of cocaine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over $380 thousand dollars’ worth of drugs last week.

The drug bust happened on Thursday, August 26 when CBP officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2015 Ford Transit to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old man who was coming from Mexico.

After inspection, officers found 20 packages filled with 49 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were confiscated and turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.