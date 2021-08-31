Advertisement

Federal agents seize several packages of cocaine

Officers seize load of cocaine(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized over $380 thousand dollars’ worth of drugs last week.

The drug bust happened on Thursday, August 26 when CBP officers at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2015 Ford Transit to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 35-year-old man who was coming from Mexico.

After inspection, officers found 20 packages filled with 49 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs were confiscated and turned over to Homeland Security.

