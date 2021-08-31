Gas prices could be rising

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Motorists can expect to see the prices at the pump to go up.

According to AAA, the national average is currently $3.15.

An executive with GasBuddy, a fuel-savings app, says he expects gas prices to increase between 5 to 15 cents per gallon due to Hurricane Ida.

The storm paused much of the gasoline refining and oil production along the gulf coast.

Shell, Phillips 66, and Exxon temporarily closed refineries.

About 96% of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also brought to a halt.

