House in Mexico collapses into river during storm

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A house collapsed into a river in Mexico over the weekend after Tropical Storm Nora passed through.

Locals in Puerto Vallarta said the house had already been evacuated before it collapsed.

The storm killed one boy in the popular tourist destination in western Mexico.

Nora weakened to a tropical storm after it was a category one hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Nora will likely produce additional heavy rainfall along the west coast of Mexico through the late week.

