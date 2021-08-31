Laredo Airport continues to offer coronavirus vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is reminding residents that our local airport is still offering coronavirus vaccines to the community.

So far over, 1,470 vaccines have been administered in one month at the Laredo International Airport.

The airport continues to offer both the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines free of charge.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No appoints are necessary and for more information you can call (956) 795-2000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.