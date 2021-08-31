Advertisement

Laredo College approved to offer second bachelor’s degree

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College just received approval to offer their second bachelor’s degree.

The Texas Higher Education Board approved LC’s organizational leadership course, although it still needs the greenlight from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission.

Officials say no matter what career you work in, the program can sharpen your leadership skills.

“The program is very innovative for a number of reasons,” said Dr. Marissa Guerrero. “One of them prepares leaders for responsive careers in our community. Those include administration, management, homeland security, child care, you name it.”

For the second reason, Dr. Guerrero says the degree allows students to work at their own pace.

The degree program will be offered entirely online.

