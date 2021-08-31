Laredo College and TAMIU speak on quarantine orders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The quarantine order was for Laredo schools between pre-K to 12th grade, but what about other public high institutions like our local college and university?

While both Laredo College and the Texas International University cannot require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or use face masks, both institutions have some protocols in place to keep their campus safe.

While the Laredo health authority asked for some public schools to be placed under quarantine, that’s not the case over at Laredo College.

“We don’t anticipate that will be as a result of quarantine order from the health authority. It would only be if the city as a whole shut down,” said David Arreazola from Laredo College.

Based on Laredo College’s on campus tracking, there have been 4 active cases each in the last three weeks.

Although they find it unlikely they would go under a quarantine order anytime soon, they’re prepared for the worst.

“We’ve equipped all our employees with laptops and they’re all ready to go full remote if we need to.”

When there’s a positive case at Laredo College, students are notified if needed.

“We usually say, ‘there’s been enough contact that you get tested and quarantined.’ And we say, ‘there’s no reason to be alarmed but we do recommend testing.’”

Meanwhile over at TAMIU, COVID-19 test results are posted online.

The latest results show that there’s also been 4 active cases of COVID-19 on campus in the last three weeks.

If students test positive, they must fill out a COVID-19 reporting form.

That’s when the university begins their contact tracing process.

If cases go up, the president tells KGNS they would consider going under quarantine.

“It would be quarantine buildings if we needed to,” said Pablo Arenaz. “We would need to see if it’s a high incident.”

Arenaz goes on to say the campus is not opposed to bringing back full remote learning.

“If the circumstances put us in that position, then we would be willing to do that, yes.”

Over at TAMIU, if a student tests positive they should stay off campus for 10 days following CDC guidance.

Meanwhile at Laredo College, students must stay off campus for two weeks and provide two negative COVID-19 tests before returning.

Both TAMIU and Laredo College have COVID-19 testing available at their campuses.

