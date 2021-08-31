Laredo natives document damages from Hurricane Ida

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo natives have been sending KGNS images of the damages left behind by Hurricane Ida.

Included were images of broken trees, branches across the streets, and a tree uprooted that landed on a roof.

The images above are out of Mandeville, Louisiana which is about 44 miles north of New Orleans.

The family told KGNS they have been charging their phones on and off through a generator a local non-profit company gave them.

