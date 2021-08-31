Advertisement

Laredo natives document damages from Hurricane Ida

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo natives have been sending KGNS images of the damages left behind by Hurricane Ida.

Included were images of broken trees, branches across the streets, and a tree uprooted that landed on a roof.

The images above are out of Mandeville, Louisiana which is about 44 miles north of New Orleans.

The family told KGNS they have been charging their phones on and off through a generator a local non-profit company gave them.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order
Car fleas scene of multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident reported on IH-35

Latest News

Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
United Way Day of Caring
United Way now collecting supplies for Day of Caring drive
Laredo College approved to offer second bachelor’s degree
Laredo College approved to offer second bachelor’s degree
Authorities searching for car theft suspect
Police searching for person wanted for vehicle theft