Last U.S. soldier leaves Afghanistan

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Major General Christopher Donahue, Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, and acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson were the last to board the final U.S. plane that left Kabul Monday.

Donahue coordinated the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan.

According to U.S. officials, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin watched the final 90 minutes of the military departure in real-time from an operations center in the Pentagon basement and later phoned Donahue.

The head of U.S. Central Command said the U.S. military was able to get as many as 1,500 Afghans out in the final hours of the American evacuation mission.

But now it will be up to the state department working with the Taliban to get any more people out.

He added that there were no citizens left stranded at the airport and none were on the final few military flights out.

President Biden will deliver remarks today, marking the end of the war in Afghanistan.

