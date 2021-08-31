Advertisement

Local restaurants pay tribute to fallen service members

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several restaurants around town are honoring those service members killed by having a table reserved for them in their establishments.

Applebee’s on Loop 20, Rocha’s Bar and Grill, TKO, Buffalo Wild Wings and Texas Roadhouse all agreed to take part in the gesture.

The tables were lined with American flags and glasses, some empty and others served in honor of the heroes who died last week.

Many restaurants across the country are paying tribute in their own way and some are raising funds for the fallen service members.

