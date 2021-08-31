Lyndon B. Johnson High School pays tribute to fallen marine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A floral wreath was placed at Lyndon B. Johnson High School on Monday in memory of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza, killed in Afghanistan last week.

He graduated back in 2019 and enlisted into the marines.

Espinoza and the other service members killed were returned to U.S. soil over the weekend.

The school says they’re working on a memorial site on campus to honor Espinoza.

“He was a very good young man, very reserved, kept to himself but very respectful,” said Armando Salazar, LBJ principal. “We truly lost a great kid. We have counselors available for students who knew him or related to him so they can get counseling in our school.”

A vigil will be held in Espinoza’s honor on Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laredo College south campus.

The public is invited to attend.

American flags, candles, and balloons are welcomed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.