Over a dozen undocumented immigrants apprehended

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents spotted over two dozen individuals attempting to enter the country near Highway 83.

With the use of a drone, agents were apple to spot the group swimming across the Rio Grande.

Agents responded to the area and arrested a total of 13 undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, the others ran back towards the river and returned to Mexico.

Agents say the use of technology has allowed them to have a bird’s eye view during incidents like these.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.