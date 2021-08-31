Advertisement

Over a dozen undocumented immigrants apprehended

Individuals arrested after crossing border
Individuals arrested after crossing border(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents spotted over two dozen individuals attempting to enter the country near Highway 83.

With the use of a drone, agents were apple to spot the group swimming across the Rio Grande.

Agents responded to the area and arrested a total of 13 undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, the others ran back towards the river and returned to Mexico.

Agents say the use of technology has allowed them to have a bird’s eye view during incidents like these.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order
Car fleas scene of multi-vehicle accident
Multi-vehicle accident reported on IH-35
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man

Latest News

Policía de Laredo
Potential police cadets to take physical exam
File photo
City to proclaim overdose awareness Day
Pillar to receive millions in federal funds
Officers seize load of cocaine
Federal agents seize several packages of cocaine