Over a dozen undocumented immigrants apprehended
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents spotted over two dozen individuals attempting to enter the country near Highway 83.
With the use of a drone, agents were apple to spot the group swimming across the Rio Grande.
Agents responded to the area and arrested a total of 13 undocumented immigrants.
Meanwhile, the others ran back towards the river and returned to Mexico.
Agents say the use of technology has allowed them to have a bird’s eye view during incidents like these.
