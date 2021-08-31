Pillar to receive millions in federal funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is getting a huge boost from the federal government to continue to better serve the community.

The Pillar organization is expected to receive a million dollars in federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services.

This will allow the organization to continue to provide mental health and substance addiction care for individuals and families.

The funds will be distributed in even amounts of $200,000 a year over the course of five years.

That event will take place at the Pillar headquarters at the 1400 block of Seymour Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.