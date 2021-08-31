Advertisement

Police searching for person wanted for vehicle theft

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for vehicle theft.

The individual in question was caught on surveillance camera wearing a white t-shirt, a hat, and a mask.

If you have any information on the person’s identity, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

