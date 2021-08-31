Advertisement

Potential police cadets to take physical exam

Policía de Laredo
Policía de Laredo(TELEMUNDO)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of potential police officers will be putting their strength to the test!

Last week, the Laredo Police Department held its written exams for those wanting to join the force.

Out of 540, 308 passed and will move on to the physical fitness and agility portion of the exam.

The run will start at nine on Tuesday at the Pinto Valle Training Center.

A very good luck to everyone taking their test.

